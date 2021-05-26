7 ODM Nairobi MCAs Risk Expulsion For Going Against Party Position

Seven MCAs in Nairobi aligned to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party risk expulsion for going against the party position.

The MCAs have been labeled as “rebels” for going against the ODM party through fueling divisions among other party members.

A section of the MCAs have been accused of colliding with Jubilee MCAs to cause havoc in the party leadership.

The seven are Lower Savannah MCA Nicholas Okumu, Kennedy Oyugi of Highrise, Kabiro’s Clarence Munga, Fredrick Omondi of Kayole Central, Mathare North MCA Jared Okode, Ngei Ward MCA Redson Otieno and Maurice Gari of Nairobi West.

Through a letter, Minority Whip Peter Imwatok accused the seven of colluding with some unnamed Jubilee Party MCAs to initiate a “coup” in the party’s leadership. For instance, Imwatok intimated that despite several warnings, they still went ahead and initiated leadership changes.

In an incident in December last year, ODM party’s disciplinary committee recommended hefty fines for a number of its ward representatives for “various cases of gross misconduct”.

Through a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said 11 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly were fined a total of Sh9.25 million, with individual fines ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh1 million.

Eight of the elected MCAs were also suspended for a period of between three to six months and de-whipped from all committees.

The MCAs were Cecilia Ayot (Laini Saba), Nicholas Okumu (Lower Savannah), Wilson Ocholla (Utalii), Maurice Gari (Nairobi West), David Okello (Huruma), Redson Otieno (Ngei), Jared Okode (Mathare North) and David Mbithi (Viwandani).

