7 More Succumb To COVID-19 As Tally Jumps To 37,871

Kenya has recorded 164 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours after 3,872 samples tested. Caseload is now at 37,871.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 689.

On a better note, 77 patients have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the tally for recoveries to 24,581. 40 of the recoveries were from various health facilities across the country while 37 were from home-based care.

Of the positive cases, 140 are Kenyans and 24 are foreigners. Ultimately, 115 are male and 49 are female while the youngest case is a six-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 81.

County distribution of the virus is as follows: Nairobi (41), Busia (22), Kisumu (17), Turkana (14), Embu (12), Mombasa (11), Nakuru (10), West Pokot (6), Trans Nzoia (5), Narok (4), Machakos (4), Uasin Gishu (4), Kilifi (3), Bungoma (2), Kiambu (2), Marsabit (2), Kakamega, Kericho, Nandi, Siaya, Taita Taveta have 1 case each.

The case in Nairobi are distributed in the following areas: Lang’ata (10), Dagoretti North (5), Roysambu (5), Westlands (3), Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Mathare and Starehe (2) cases each while Embakasi Central, Embakasi North, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara and Ruaraka have (1) case each.

In Busia, the 22 cases are from Matayos (12) and Teso North (10). In Kisumu, the 17 cases are from Kisumu Central (16) and Kisumu East (1) case.

In Turkana, all the 14 cases are from Turkana West. Embu’s 12 cases are all from Manyatta. In Mombasa, the 11 cases are from Mvita (5) and Nyali (3) while Changamwe, Kisauni and Likoni have (1) case each. In Nakuru, the 10 cases are from Naivasha (7) and Nakuru East (3). In West Pokot, the 6 cases are from Pokot West.

