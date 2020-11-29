7 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 711 New Cases

Seven more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in Kenya so far to 1,452.

At the same time, 711 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,672 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 83,316 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Cumulative tests now stand at 885,933.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that from the new cases, 692 are Kenyans and 19 are foreigners.

468 are male and 243 are female. The youngest patient is a one-year-old baby and the oldest is aged 92.

Read: DP Ruto Joins Kenyans In Calls For NHIF To Foot Covid-19 Bills

Also, 576 more patients have recovered from the disease, 469 from the home-based care program and 107 were discharged from various hospitals.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 54,975.

Currently, CS Kagwe said, there are 1,262 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,806 are on home-based isolation and care.

68 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 42 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

Read Also: CS Kagwe Explains Why NHIF Is Not Covering Covid-19 Treatment

Another 96 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 73 are in the general wards 23 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

New Cases

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 190; Mombasa 88; Nakuru 78; Nyandarua 35; Murang’a 34; Kitui 30; Machakos 28; Nyeri 27; Embu 25; Busia 21; Kiambu 17; Vihiga 16; Kisumu 13; Kilifi 11; Isiolo 11; Meru 10; Turkana 10; Kirinyaga 9; Bungoma 9; Laikipia 8; Kakamega 7; Kajiado 6; Kwale 5; Homa Bay 5; Makueni 4; Kisii 2; Uasin Gishu 2; Migori 2; Nandi 1; Samburu 1; Kericho 1; Tharaka Nithi 1; Baringo 1; Taita Taveta 1; Lamu 1 and Bomet 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu