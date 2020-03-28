7 More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Number Hits 38

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 7 more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, tally hits 38.

Through a press conference today, March 28, 2020, Kagwe has stated that Nairobi County is leading with 28 cases, followed by Kilifi (6), Mombasa (2), and finally Kajiado and Kwale recording one case each.

Kagwe stated that 81 cases have been analyzed in different laboratories and the seven came out positive. Ideally, out of the seven, 4 are Kenyans, 2 Congolese and 1 Chinese.

“81 cases have been analyzed in our various laboratories, out of the 81, seven people have tested positive for the disease,” Mutahi stated.

He added, “Out of the seven, four had a history of travel from countries with active transmission. One had traveled to Mombasa while two did not have a travel history but were affected through contacts.”

Additionally, the Health CS has indicated that the first and third patients have tested negative, with the third round of testing expected to take place within 48 hours.

“Our first patient together with the third patient have tested negative in their first re-testing. A repeat test is scheduled in the next 48 hours; we remain hopeful that the repeat test will be negative, confirming full recovery to allow for their discharge from our treatment center,” he said.

He also reiterated that netizens should obey government directives initiated to stop the spread of COVID-19, adding that the dusk till dawn curfew is a necessary measure.

According to Kagwe, all sectors of government were considered before the curfew decision was reached, adding that failure to obey the directive will warrant more serious actions.

“The trend we have seen on increasing numbers is not a healthy one,” he said.

The CS has indicated that mass testing will be commenced from Sunday across the country in a bid to identify more people who might have been exposed to the virus and have them quarantined.

He also said that mandatory quarantine was not a forced act as it was a move aimed to prevent the spread of the virus and protect other citizens from contracting it.

This was in reference to yesterday, where the curfew was taken with mixed signals, with a section of the people blaming the government for failed systems.

The mandatory curfew was directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 25, 2020 from 7PM to 5AM. It was effective yesterday, with a good number of people finding themselves on the wrong side of the law, hence confrontation with police.

