7 Member Team To Lead Reconciliation Talks Between Governor Waiguru, MCAs

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has agreed to reconciliation talks with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) after they impeached her.

The county boss was saved by an 11 member senate committee last week on Friday.

The Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala-led committee did however note that the relationship between the governor and the ward reps was “acrimonious, contemptuous and cold.”

As a result, Waiguru agreed to have 7 persons lead the talks.

They include: J.S. Mathenge- Kirinyaga Elder/Former PS- (chairman), Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Paul M. Maringa- PS Ministry of Transport.

Others are; Nancy Karigithu -PS, Mary Kimonye- PS, John Njiraini- Former KRA Commissioner General and Charles Ndegwa Mwai- Pastor Mwea.

“I have accepted the following names of persons who have been proposed to oversee the peace and reconciliation process between the County Executive and the County Assembly,” Waiguru said.

“We will ensure that the expectations and aspirations of our people remain the focus of our programmes and projects so as to move the county higher,” the county chief added.

On Wednesday, Waiguru was embroiled in a dispute with the MCAs after accusing them of settling scores using the 2020/2021 budget.

Through a press conference, Waiguru stated in purporting to amend the budget the MCAs had put their selfish interests first and disregarded the residents who elected them.

Further, the County Boss indicated that the ward representatives’ acts were illegal since they had no authority to amend the budget.

“The estimates for the County Executive and the County Assembly are covered by the ceilings which are contained in the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA) and therefore, these amounts are ring-fenced by the act and cannot be amended in the budget estimates,” she said.

Last week, the ward reps threatened to impeach the governor, again.

Through their lawyer, Ndegwa Njiiru, the MCAs said they were going to take the battle to the high court.

“We gave overwhelming evidence to prove that the governor was not fit to be in office but the Senate ignored it and cleared her. The Senate has dragged us behind in the battle to ensure there is democracy.”

