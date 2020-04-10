7 Kirinyaga MCAs Who Sought To Impeach Waiguru Ask For Forgiveness

Seven Members of Kirinyaga County Assembly (MCAs) who had earlier sought to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru have backed down and asked for forgiveness.

The MCAs reportedly accompanied the governor for a Coronavirus (COVID-19) sensitization mission and opted to seek forgiveness claiming they had been misled.

For instance, John Gatari, the Kangai Ward MCA indicated that they changed their mind after Jubilee Party disapproved of the move.

Ideally, they pledged to have the Majority leader James Murang’o ousted from his position by filing a formal application.

“We don’t want to look like we are eating our own as a party because the governor is now trying to find solutions to fight the Coronavirus,” read a letter in part.

Earlier, Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju had through a letter dismissed Kirinyaga County majority leader, Murang’o for what was termed as going against the party directives since he commented on the impeachment motion.

“It is no longer tenable for you to lead Government business in the county assembly, we find this behavior of refusing to listen to the party headquarters to be gross misconduct as articulated in article 13 of the party constitution,” read the dismissal letter in part.

The dismissal angered Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who did not shy away from calling out Tuju. Kuria threatened a revolt against Tuju and accused him of bringing Jubilee party politics into Kirinyaga County Assembly.

“They exhibit an owner-occupier mentality towards Jubilee Party. Even if they are the owners of the Jubilee House and we, the elected leaders are the tenants, even the tenants would have a right to purchase part of the home through a Tenant Purchase Scheme. Enough is Enough. The tenants want their party back!” Kuria is quoted.