7 Dead As 479 Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 479 new COVID-19 cases after 4,043 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 109,643.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,340,657

On a sad note, 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 1,886.

Consequently, 113 patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 48 are from various health facilities. The tally for recoveries now stands at 87,736.

565 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 1,601 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 86 patients are in ICU, out of which 22 are on ventilatory support

52 on supplemental oxygen. 12 patients are on observation.

24 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

