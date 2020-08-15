7 COVID-19 Patients Succumb As 515 More Test Positive

Kenya has confirmed 515 Coronavirus cases after 6,353 samples were tested within the last 24 hours bringing the tally to 29,849.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi further announced that 7 more people have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 472.

On a lighter note, 672 patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,970. Out of those who have recovered, 65 are from various healthcare facilities while 607 are from home-based care.

Ideally, out of the total cases, 496 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. The youngest of those who have contracted the virus is an 8-month-old infant while the oldest is a 92-year-old man.

According to the distribution, Nairobi leads with 251 cases. Kiambu has 33, Kericho 23, Kisii 19, Bomet 19, Migori 10, Nyeri 9, Lamu 5, Narok 4, Busia 4, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 3.

