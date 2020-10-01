7 COVID-19 Patients Succumb As 184 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,700 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 38,713.

Through a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 718.

Of the positive cases, 170 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners. Ideally, 110 are male and 74 are female with the youngest case being a two-year-old child and the oldest aged 88.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 58, Mombasa 22, Kisumu 20, Nakuru 13, Kericho 13, Trans Nzoia 8, Laikipia 7, Machakos 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Narok 6, Kisii 6, Kiambu 4, Kwale 4, Homabay 3, Bomet 2, Embu 2, whilw West Pokot, Makueni, Nandi and Siaya had a case each.

The cases in Nairobi are from Starehe and Westlands (7) cases each, Langata (6), Embakasi Central and Makadara (5) cases each, Embakasi East (4), Dagoretti North, Kibra and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Roysambu (2) cases each, Mathare (1) case.

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed as follows: 22 cases are from Mvita (8), Jomvu (7), Kisauni (5), Changamwe and Nyali (1) case each. In Kisuriu, the 20 cases are from Kisumu Central (9), Kisumu East (4), Kisumu West (5) and Nyando (2).

In Laikipia, the 7 cases are from Laikipia West (6) and Laikipia East (1), while in Machakos, the 7 cases are from Athi River and Machakos Town (2) cases each, Kangundo, Masinga and Matungulu (1) case each. Read Also: 4 Succumb, 151 Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kericho are from Ainamoi while the 8 cases in Trans Nzoia are from Kiminini (6), Endebess and Saboti (1) case each. The cases in Nakuru are in Naivasha (8), Nakuru East (4), and Nakuru West (1).

On a better note, 115 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the recoveries to 25,023. 67 of the recoveries are from home-based care programme and 48 are from various hospital facilities across the country.

