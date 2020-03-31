Here Are 7 African Countries With Zero Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a pandemic that has hit the world with different countries reporting massive deaths.

In Africa for instance, the majority of the countries have already confirmed their first cases, with citizens isolated although the death rate is not as high as in the European countries.

Africa has 54 countries, and currently at least 47 countries have already confirmed their first cases of COVID-19. Seven however have not reported any confirmed positive cases.

Here is a list of the 7 African Countries with no COVID-19 confirmed cases:

Siera Leone. Sao Tome and Principe. Malawi. Comoros. Lesotho. Burundi. South Sudan.

South Africa holds the highest record with 1,326 confirmed cases while Gambia, Liberia, Botswana and Somalia have recorded the least with only 3 confirmed cases.

Here is a list of the African Countries with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far:

Djibouti – 18 Eritrea – 12 Ethiopia – 23 Kenya – 50 Mauritius – 128 Rwanda – 70 Seychelles – 10 Somalia – 3 Sudan – 6 Tanzania – 19 Uganda – 33 Benin – 6 Burkina Faso – 246 Cape Verde – 6 The Gambia – 3 Ghana – 152 Guinea – 22 Guinea-Bissau – 8 Ivory Coast – 168 Liberia – 3 Mauritania – 6 Mali – 25 Nigeria- 131 Niger – 27 Senegal – 162 Togo – 30 Angola – 7 Botswana – 3 Eswatini – 9 Madagascar – 44 Mozambique – 8 Namibia – 11 South Africa – 1,326 Zambia – 35 Zimbabwe – 7 Cameroon – 142 Central African Republic – 6 Chad – 5 Congo-Brazzaville – 19 DR Congo – 81 Equatorial Guinea – 13 Gabon – 7 Algeria – 584 Egypt – 656 Libya – 8 Morocco – 556 Tunisia – 362

The numbers keep changing daily depending on the measures taken by the various countries to curb the spread of the virus.

Some countries such as South Africa and Nigeria have already instituted a 21 and 14-day lockdown respectively.

Kenya has daily dusk till dawn (7PM to 5AM) curfew aimed to make people stay at home and void social gatherings such as clubbing.

