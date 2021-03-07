69 Patients in ICU as Kenya Confirms 465 New Covid-19 Cases

465 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 108,827.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are from 5,691 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 1,333,690.

From the 465 new cases, 422 are Kenyans while 43 are foreigners with 279 being males and 186 being females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is aged 91.

Unfortunately, the country has lost two more patients to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,876.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” Kagwe said.

On a positive note, 20 patients have been discharged after full recovery. A total of 17 patients are from various health facilities across the country while three are from the Home Based Isolation and Care.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 87,570.

Currently, Kagwe said there are 488 patients admitted in various health facilities while 1,394 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“69 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit-ICU, of whom 23 are on ventilatory support and 36 on supplemental oxygen while 10 are under observation, ” said Kagwe.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 310, Kiambu 54, Nakuru 28, Mombasa 11, Tharaka Nithi 11 and Kajiado 10 cases.

Others are Machakos 9 cases, Busia 8, Kitui 7, Meru 3, Laikipia 3, Kilifi 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Marsabit 1, Murang’a 1 and Isiolo 1 case.

