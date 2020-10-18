685 More Test Positive For Covid-19 As Government Predicts Higher infections

685 more have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from 4,912 samples tested, raising Kenya’s tally to 44,881.

Of the 685 new infections, 635 were Kenyans and 50 foreigners, 456 male and 229 female, and the youngest one year old and the oldest 99.

The death toll in Kenya has risen to 832 as seven more patients have succumbed to the virus, raising fears that the scenario in the country could be getting worse.

“We are witnessing high Covid-19 ICU cases, we are heading for a second wave,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Recoveries have risen to 31,857 after 105 patients were discharged, 73 from home-based care and 32 from hospital.

CS Kagwe announced that 28 new patients are currently in intensive care units.

The Ministry says that positivity rate in Kenya has increased to 12 percent from the 4 percent recorded when containment measures were eased.

