Indian Tycoon Jac Patel Puts 680, Hotel Boulevard Up For Sale

Indian tycoon Jac Patel is getting rid of eight hotels he owns under the umbrella of Sentrim Group of Hotels. Among the hotels on sale include 680 Hotel.

According to an advert appearing on the Daily Nation, Sentrim through Knight Frank, a firm providing residential and commercial property advisory services, is seeking to sell “the entire Sentrim Hotel portfolio comprising of three prime city investment and re-development properties and five excellently located lodge/tented camp properties.”

680 Hotel is located at the Kenyatta Avenue and Muindi Mbingu intersection in the city centre.

Word had it that Deputy President William Ruto paid Sh3 billion for the 0.7 acre plot with seven conference halls with a combined capacity of 1500 delegates. It has 98 rooms and an outdoor swimming pool.

Activists and members of the public questioned his sudden growth in financial muscle to acquire such wealth.

Activist Orie Rogo Manduli in 2017 said: “Deputy President William Ruto has bought 680 Hotel for three billion shillings. He has paid two billion already. Where did he get the money? His salary is not enough to raise that amount of money.”

Asked about the source of his wealth while speaking to NTV’s Mark Maasai in July, the DP said that the lifestyle audit ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta would put all the rumours to rest.

“All these are speculations which are not based on any evidence. I have been linked to several hotels such as Six Eighty, Boulevard…and several choppers…I want to put to the public on what I rightfully own,” Ruto said.

Also being sold is Hotel Boulevard situated along Harry Thuku Road also rumoured to have been acquired by Ruto at an unknown price.

The highest bidders will also get their hands on Sentrim Amboseli, Elementaita, Mara, Samburu and Tsavo all owned by Indian Tycoon Jac Patel.

The DP is however the proud owner of the multi billion shilling Weston Hotel located along Lang’ata Road, opposite Wilson Airport. The hotel, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has publicly declared is built on public land.

“All I can tell you is that we are trying our best to repossess our land. We are in court with several cases and the rest is with National Land Commission. Yes, Weston Hotel is part of the land but the case is with NLC,” KCAA executive director Gilbert Kibe said.

Ruto has over the past vehemently defended his wealth, saying that he is a shrewd businessman with nose for opportunity.

