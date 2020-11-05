68 Students, 5 Teachers At Bahati Girls Test Positive For Coronavirus

68 students and 5 teachers at Bahati Girls Secondary School in Nakuru County, have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

According to Health CEC Kariuki Gichuki, 115 others are in quarantine.

“One student, who tested positive for COVID-19, developed some complications and is being attended to at the Nakuru PGH COVID-19 isolation and management centre,” said Dr Gichuki.

“A medical team is monitoring the condition of the students and teachers in isolation and quarantine at the school.”

In a statement, Dr Gichuki also stated that his department has in place a program targeting teachers, non-teaching staff and learners.

He also urged county residents to continue observing the containment measures as cases of Covid-19 surge.

This comes a day after Voi Primary School in Taita Taveta county was shut down after three teachers contracted the virus.

County Education boss Simon Wanjohi said 27 other teachers were in quarantine and 300 students sent home.

He noted that testing all the students proved difficult due to lack of enough testing kits.

On Tuesday, 52 students and 8 teachers at Salvation Army Kolanya Boys High School in Busia County tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

On Wednesday, while introducing a raft of measures to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that schools remain open (Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four) but ordered that the remaining classes resume in January 2021.

The head of state directed MPs to engage National Government Administration Officers, National Government Affirmative Action Fund, and Constituency Development Fund boards to invest in additional handwashing points, masks for each child and ensure physical distancing in schools.

