674 COVID-19 Patients Recover, 14 Others Die As Virus Cases Total 25,138

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 727 new Covid-19 infections, recorded in the last 24 hours.

Addressing the press from Kisii, the CS noted that the newly detected infections were drawn from a 6,814 sample size.

Kenya’s toll has as a result jumped to 25,138.

Of the new cases, 711 were Kenyans while 16 were foreigners. 539 of them were males while 188 were females.

Unfortunately, 14 patients have died of the novel COVID-19, pushing the toll to 413.

On a positive note, however, 674 patients have been discharged; 125 from home-based care programme and 549 from various hospitals.

Recoveries currently stand at 11,118.

The CS urged Kenyans to seek treatment from hospitals noting that it is safe to visit the institutions.

“Our health facilities are open to other diseases, not just CovidD-19. We have separated the Covid-19 cases from other hospitalised people. Let’s not fear to seek medical care,” he said.

