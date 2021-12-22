67-year-old Man Among Three Arrested with Bhang Worth Over Sh120,000 in Kirinyaga

A 67-year-old man is among three people who have been nabbed in Kirinyaga in possession of bhang worth over Sh120,000.

This has been confirmed by Gichugu sub-county Police Commander Anthony Mbogo who revealed that the three had been arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

67-year-old James Mwaniki had stored 20KG of bhang in his house. The other two, 28-year-old Alexander Muriuki and 35-year-old Peter Muchiri were in possession of 19 rolls of bhang.

The three are set to be arraigned before Gichugu Law Courts.

In recent couple of days, authorities have pledged to intensify the crackdown on illegal drugs such as bhang that are being peddled in towns.

In an incident in October, a schoolgirl was arrested with 26 Kilograms of bhang in Samburu.

The secondary school student was arrested by a team of local administrators from Shabaa in Maralal town after a tip-off from the public.

She was picked from a local house which police believe was being used for the illegal trade of the substance. Another suspect identified as Martin Orenge managed to escape arrest. The authorities have since launched a manhunt for the 19-year-old. Shabaa Assistant Chief Zablon Lekaangu said the officers also uprooted Cannabis plants grown in the compound. The school girl was believed to be among a number of teens in the area lured into the illegal business amid the rising rate of crime in the area.

