65 Test Positive for Covd-19 in Kenya in 24 Hours

65 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 3,198 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 251,313.

The positivity rate is now at 2.0% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 2,613,052.

296 patients have recovered from the disease with 279 from the Home Based Isolation and Care program while 17 are from various health facilities countrywide. The cumulative recoveries are now at 244,533.

Sadly, patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,195.

There are 712 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,711 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

There is no patient is under observation.

Another 242 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 238 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

