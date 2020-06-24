64 People Arrested Attempting To Cross Roadblock In Thika Illegally

64 people have been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe security officers at Chania roadblock in Thika while attempting to cross over illegally amid Covid-19 restrictions.

According to Citizen Digital, those arrested include 16 drivers and 48 passengers who were coming from Nairobi Metropolitan area and wanted to cross through to Murang’a county.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua confirmed the incident adding that those nabbed did not have requisite documents authorizing their intention to enter the county.

Following the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated a ban of movement in certain counties to combat the virus’s spread.

Cessation of movement was introduced in the Nairobi Metropolitan area with those required to travel needed to avail legal documents authorizing the same and the cause of travel.

However, in a press briefing by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, it was announced that people are still breaching the orders after devising new ways of beating the restrictions.

Security officers reportedly aiding in the same were also cautioned with indications that once caught they would face disciplinary measures.

In the past, the CS had accounted for cases of COVID-19 that moved out of Mombasa and Nairobi counties despite the ban of movement to the rural areas and ideally ended up spreading the virus.

The CS made the remarks in April while reacting to an incident where a driver and his passengers disguised as mourners travelled with an empty coffin from Nairobi to Homa Bay despite the travel restrictions.

“This is what I am telling Kenyans, until and unless, we become self-disciplined, this disease is going to finish us. Somebody has now exported the disease to Homa Bay,” said Kagwe, during a press briefing.

