63-year-old Man Among Two Arrested with Bhang Worth Sh9 Million in Narok

Two men have been arrested for trafficking bhang worth Sh9 million in Transamara sub-county, Narok.

The two men aged 63 and 28 years were nabbed after 331 kilograms of bhang estimated to be worth Sh9 million was discovered in a truck.

According to police, the duo was coming from Isibania, the border of Kenya and Tanzania to Nairobi before there were was a tipoff from the public leading to their arrests.

Confirming the same, Narok Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said after the tip-off from the public, they traced the truck they were in and when the driver refused to open the door, they threatened to open fire to deflate the tires of the vehicle.

The suspects are currently detained at Lolgorian police station in Trans Mara sub-county and will be arraigned in court later on.

In a different account of events yesterday, three men, Julius Nkolong Enkare, Adam Gituma Mugambi and Mohammed Jelly Adan were sentenced to 20 years in jail for the Offence of trafficking 446 Kgs of Cannabis Sativa.

The ruling was delivered by Hon Cosmas Maundu, the Chief Magistrate in Garissa Law Courts.

They have also been slapped with an additional fine of Sh40,140,000 or a further 1 year if they default to pay the fine.

