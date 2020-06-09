63 Year Old Catholic Catechist Found Dead In Suspected Suicide Case

63-year-old David Gisemba, a catechist at Kisii Catholic Church has been found dead in his house in a suspected suicide case.

According to K24, family members have intimated that the man of God did not show any signs of distress before allegedly committing the act, neither did he leave behind a suicide note detailing the reasons for the decision.

The details revealed by his son, Simon Gisemba indicate that there was some commotion inside the house upon rushing in he found his father hanging from the roof with a rope on his neck.

The son narrated that he quickly detached the rope from the roof only to find his father already dead.

Read: Makueni Man Busts Catholic Priest With His Wife, Bursts The Clergy’s Car Tyres

Further details by the deceased younger son, Alloys Gisemba revealed that he had initially spotted him in a discussion with some artisans while he went about his duties.

Family and friends have raised concerns over the events that led to his death, with his elder brother stating that he had served in the church for close to 10 years.

Ultimately, the local chief assistant Jared Oyaro has indicated that the relevant authorities are yet to establish the circumstances that led to the catechist taking away his own life.

Read Also: Michael Kyengo Was My Lover – Man Suspected To Have Killed Catholic Priest Now Says

Recently, suicide cases have been on the rise especially in churches and worship places. In a different account of events last year, a catholic priest Michael Kyengo was brutally murdered.

More revelations pertaining to the case revealed that the priest was embroiled in a homosexual relationship with a nursery school teacher, who happened to be the main suspect in his death.

Kyengo was killed on October 5 and his body recovered on October 16 from a shallow grave in a riverbed at Mbeere South, Embu County.

However, preliminary investigations, Kyengo was killed in a rented house occupied by the suspect, where a weapon that was used to stab him was recovered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu