63 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

63 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 2,134. The country’s caseload is now at 98,334.

On a sad note, 3 people have also succumbed to the virus. The tally for fatalities is now at 1,713.

The tally for recoveries has also risen to 81,101 after 226 patients recovered and were discharged. 221 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 5 have been discharged from various hospitals.

93% of the new confirmed cases are asymptomatic. The cumulative tests are now 1,094,278.

There are 687 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,190 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 43, Kakamega 3, Makueni 3, Kilifi 3, Busia 2, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Laikipia 2, Nyeri 1, Nakuru 1 and Machakos 1.

