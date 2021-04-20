629 Covid-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Recorded In Kenya

Kenya has announced 629 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,832 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 152,523.

Of the new cases, 612 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 358 are males and 271 are females.

the youngest case is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 92 years. The country’s positivity rate stands at 10.8% with the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,611,679.

Sadly, 18 deaths have been reported with 2 having occurred in the last 24 hours and 8 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 8 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,519.

Consequently, 1,560 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,358 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 202 are from various health facilities across the country. The tally for recoveries is now at 103,838.

The Health Ministry has further announced that a total of 4,698 health care workers have so far contracted the virus, out of which 2,562 are females and 2,136 are males. The fatality for health care workers stands at 38.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 201, Kericho 43, Nakuru 37, Kiambu 36, Machakos 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Garissa 25, Kilifi 22, Meru, Kitui, Kisumu and Nyamira 17 cases each, Turkana 15, Mombasa 15, Siaya 13, Kirinyaga 10, Nandi, Isiolo and Kajiado 9 cases each, Bomet and Homa bay 8 cases each, Nyandarua and Taita Taveta 7 cases each, Kakamega 5, Nyeri and Laikipia 4 cases each, Makueni and Narok 3 cases each, Murang’a 2, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii, Kwale and Migori recorded 1 case each.

