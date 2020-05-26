62 New Cases Of Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Kenya, Tally Rises To 1,348

Kenya has confirmed 62 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours raising the national tally to 1,348.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 update from Afya House on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 2,293 people had been tested since the last update on Monday.

59 of the new cases are Kenyans while three are foreign nationals. Their ages range between six to 64 years.

23 of the new cases were confirmed in Nairobi, Mombasa (16), Kajiado (6), Kwale (8), Kiambu (6) and Kitui (3).

In Nairobi, the cases were recorded in Umoja (6), Kibra (6), Eastleigh (3), Dagoretti North (2), Lang’ata (2), Westlands (2), Starehe (1), Embakasi East (1).

Mombasa’s coronavirus cases were confirmed in Changamwe (9), Jomvu (3), Nyali (3), Mvita (1) while in Kwale; Msambweni (4), Lungalunga (4), and Kiambu; Lari (5), Ruiru (1).

At the same time, the CAS said three patients have been discharged from hospital after making full recovery.

This now brings to 405 the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country.

Kenya has so far tested 64,264 samples since the disease broke out in the country mid-March.

Dr Aman called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers in the ongoing targeted mass testing in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

The CAS reiterated that the government will meet the treatment costs for Covid-19 patients and quarantine costs for their contacts.

Speaking during the press conference, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his East African Community counterpart Adan Mohamed revealed that the recent traffic snarl-up witnessed at the Kenya-Uganda border in Malava was a result of truck drivers who had protested the slow pace of the ongoing tests.

The two leaders assured the affected truck drivers that authorities in the two countries are working to resolve the challenges experienced in the past few days.

CS Adan urged local drivers to undergo Covid-19 tests before embarking on their journey.

“Malava border is the serious issue we are dealing with at the moment because of the delays we suffer through the corridor. The backlog will take 5 days to clear. We urge our drivers to do their tests in Kenya as we deal with grievances at hand, ” said Adan.

