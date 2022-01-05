60 People Have Lost Their Lives in Road Accidents in 2022 – Police

At least 60 people have lost their lives on Kenyan roads since the year began, police have said.

National Traffic Commandant Mary Omari said pedestrians and boda boda operators formed a majority of the fatalities witnessed since January 1, 2022.

According to Omari, more than 200 people have suffered grave injuries for the road accidents.

The traffic commandant called on Kenyans to exercise caution as schools re-open this week.

“In two days we have lost 18 pedestrians and 15 boda boda riders and the figures seem to be increasing,” she said.

Government spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna asked Kenyans to observe traffic rules to avoid further loss of life on the roads.

“As schools re-open this week, we appeal to all drivers of both public and private vehicles to adhere to traffic rules and regulations. Drive responsibly, and let us get all our children to schools safely,” Oguna said.

He added: “Safety on our roads remains a matter of great concern to the government and the general public. We are losing many of our people on road crashes, leaving many households without a breadwinner, and children orphaned.”

The most recent incident took place on January 2 after a public service vehicle rammed into a stationary lorry at Musembere area along the Eldoret – Webuye highway. Eight people died.

By the end of 2021, some 4,579 people had died in road accidents while 16, 046 were nursing injuries. The number rose from 3,500 recorded in 2020.

