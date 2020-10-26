60 People Died Of Drunk-driving The Weekend That Bars Reopened – NTSA

A report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed that 60 lives were lost on drunk driving the first weekend that bars reopened.

Bars had been closed for several months amid the COVID-19 period in a bid to observe social distance and combat the virus spread.

They were however reopened under stringent conditions thus recording the highest number of deaths arising from road accidents.

In one of the accidents, a family lost two kins, Kelvin and Dave who were cousins. The two were involved in a fatal accident at a drive-in along Thika Super Highway.

Read:Alcoblow Makes Comeback Over Increased Road Carnage

“I found Dave lying on the pavement on the fateful day, blood was oozing from one of his ears, he was dead. Kelvin was also lying by the roadside, they had been removed from the wreckage by good Samaritans,” Fred Oduor, the deceased uncle told Citizen.

Earlier in the month, NTSA announced that Alcoblow breathalyzer gadgets would be back on the roads.

The authority indicated that 60 people have lost their lives due to drunk driving between October 2-4.

In a joint statement, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and NTSA expressed concern over rising cases of road traffic accidents across the country since the reopening of bars by President Uhuru Kenyatta about two weeks ago.

Read Also: Policeman Tests Positive For Drunkenness On Alcoblow After Eating Buns -Video

“Reports indicate that 2,689 persons have lost their lives between January 1 and September 30, 2020 compared to 2,655 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.3%,” the statement read in part.

The report further revealed that motorcyclists and pillion passenger deaths increased by 44.94% and 19.44% respectively.

Police will be required to undertake nationwide enforcement operations.

The men in blue will also monitor to check for speeding, lane discipline, compliance with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licensing requirements and roadworthiness of vehicles.

Read Also: Radio Personality Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee Rushed To Hospital Following Car Accident

“We assure the public that measures to prevent the spread coronavirus shall be in place when undertaking these activities,” the statement reads on.

In November last year, Vigilance House pulled all alcoblow gadgets until further notice.

Police bosses across the country were instructed to deliver all breathalyzer kits to the Nairobi Area police station.

“Good Morning SCPSs. Please note that even as we await written instructions, From Today going forward there will be no(R) no alcohol blow checks in the county until further notice. This being the case all the Alcohol Blow gadgets will be handed over in writing to OC traffic on Monday 18/11/19 on or before 1000 hours without fail,” read the internal memo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu