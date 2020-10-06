60 Graduate Virtually From Huawei’s Seeds For The Future Programme

Huawei Kenya has held the Graduation Ceremony of the 7th Edition of the Seeds for the future program.

For the first time in its history Huawei’s Flagship program was held virtually providing a 5 day intensive training with more than 20 mandatory and elective courses offering 60 participants from around the country training in technology fields, including 5G, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing.

Prizes were awarded to the Best Team, Best Essay, and Creativity. Alexander Mutua from Kisii University and Jacqline Kamau from JKUAT walked away with internship offers.

At the event Amb. Simon Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Mr Waweru Kimani, Deputy Head of Mission at the Kenyan Embassy in China, representing Ambassador Sarah Serem, commended Huawei for the training, contribution to developing ICT talent and supporting the development of Kenya’s Digital Economy.

The students were able to experience Huawei products and services, through virtual tours, presentations and exchanges with Huawei employees, and learn about the latest trends and technological development. Students also had the opportunity to take part in tailored virtual visits of iconic places in China and learn about Chinese culture and traditions.

“You have also learned about leadership, industry trends, the digital economy and seen what the future can be like if we use technology better. I hope this motivates you to want to be part of the transformation of this country. We need people who are passionate, knowledgeable and skilled to be proactive and both create and grasp opportunities,” said Huawei Kenya CEO Will Meng.

The 60 students participated in 4 different teams to build their teamwork skills, with the “Green Geeks” winning the Best Team prize. They also had to complete multiple tests during the course and had an essay competition. The top 2 in that essay competition were offered internships, while other prize winners will get vouchers for Huawei ICT Academy trainings and certifications as well as Huawei consumer products.

“The University education and research sector encouraged institutions to engage students through online learning. This has not been easy but a bigger percentage of our students have been able to continue with their studies online. This would not have been possible just a few years ago. We thank companies like Huawei for providing opportunities to make this happen and more thanks for the great progress we have made in building our technology infrastructure,” noted Amb. Nakuwesi.

All 60 participants graduated the program and were awarded Certification.

“I want to thank Huawei for this innovation in corporate social responsibility which started way back in 2008. The Seeds for the Future is an innovative way of building bridges and enhancing communication between countries and culture, both sharing ICT expertise and skills in international business environment,” said Mr Kimani, who spoke on behalf of Amb. Serem.

