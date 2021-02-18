6 Succumb As 283 Others Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 283 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours after a sample size of 4,822 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 103,615.

On a sad note, 6 patients have succumbed to the virus in 24 hours. The death toll is now at 1,807.

Also, 66 have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 85,457. 51 patients were from the home-based care programme while 15 were from various hospital facilities across the country.

277 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,153 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

42 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support & 18 on supplemental oxygen. 3 patients are on observation.

Another 6 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 5 of them in the general wards and 1 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 196, Busia 16, Kiambu 14, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 8, Uasin Gishu 6, Kajiado 5, Machakos 5, Kilifi 4, Kisumu 4, Kwale 3, Makueni 3, Homa bay 2, Taita Taveta 2, Murang’a 2, Siaya 1 and Migori 1.

