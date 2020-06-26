6 More Jubilee MPs Set To Be Discharged From House Committees As Purge Continues

6 more Jubilee Party members of parliament are set to be discharged from various House committees.

In a letter signed by deputy majority whip Maoka Maore dated June 24, the six were asked to respond within seven days or risk losing their positions.

They are; Julius Melly (Education), Ali Wario (Labour and Social Welfare), William Kisang (Communication, Information and Innovation), Joseph Limo of Finance and National Planning and Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library’s Joash Nyamoko.

They join 16 others who were expelled from various committees last week. They are presumed to be allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

On Monday, majority leader Aden Duale was replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya. This was during another Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at KICC.

The president has in the past noted that those standing in his way will be pushed out.

He was referring to the realization of the Big 4 Agenda.

On Thursday, the House made radical changes in the Committee on Selection, kicking out those assumed to be rebels.

The new members include: Maore, Jane Wanjuki (Embu),Gathoni Wamuchomba(Kiambu), Joshua Kutuny(Cherangany), Maina Kamanda (nominated) and Shurie Omar (Mbalambala). Others appointed are Wachira Kabinga (Mwea), Eseli Simuyu (Tongaren) and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.

Last week, speaker Justin Muturi approved the removal of:

Alice Wahome -Justice and Legal Affairs Ali Haji Adan – Agriculture and Livestock Kimani Ichung’wah -Budget and Appropriations Gladys Shollei – Delegated Legislation, William Cheptumo – Justice and Legal Affairs, Victor Munyaka – Sports, Culture and Tourism, John Waluke – Administration and National Security, Fred Kapondi – Constitutional Implementation Oversight Robert Pukose, Energy – Energy Joyce Koech – Labour and Social Welfare, Khatib Mwashetani – Lands, Catherine Waruguru – Members’ Services & Facilities, James Ekomwa -National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, Liza Chelule – Broadcasting and Library, Cornelly Serem – Trade Moses Kuria – Transport

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu