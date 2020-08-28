6 Malindi Officials Arrested Over Sh20 Million CDF Tender

Detectives have arrested six officials from Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund over alleged embezzlement of Sh20 Million public funds.

According to Star, the six were nabbed by detectives from the Financial Crime Investigations Department at the DCI headquarters Nairobi.

They include NG-CDF manager Wachu Omar Abdalla together with members Sophia Said, Bernard Kai, Margaret Faith Kalume, Robert Katana and government engineer Kennedy Otieno Onyango.

The suspects have been taken transferred to Mombasa where they will face corruption charges in court.

The head of Financial Crime Investigations Department Mike Muia intimated that they had been probing the Malindi education office which is said to have const Sh20 million for construction.

“The DCI has been investigating a case in relation to embezzlement of CDF funds in Malindi where there was an issue about the construction of an education office block,” he said.

The details of the contract indicate that those who applied include Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s two children and other relatives.

Yesterday, the DPP Noordin Haji ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and six others over alleged misappropriation of over Sh19 million from the Constituency Development Fund kitty.

According to Haji, this was following the conclusion of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) into allegations that several businesses controlled by Jumwa through her proxies fraudulently received funds amounting to Sh57 million from the National Government Constituency Development Fund and in turn transmitted the cash to her.

The DCI and the DPP’s teams found out that the Ksh19 million was paid to Multserve Contractors Ltd for the construction of the Malindi sub-county education office.

Out of the Sh19 million transferred to the company, Sh2.5 million was illegally transferred to Ms Jumwa, which amounts to a conflict of interest.

“Evidence showed that Hon. Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana concealed the said sums, being proceeds of crime, through depositing an installment towards the purchase of an apartment situated on L.R No. 2/289, along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi,” said Haji.

