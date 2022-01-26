6 Kenya Power Employees Arrested Over Power Blackouts Freed Unconditionally

Six Kenya Power employees have been released unconditionally due to a lack of evidence linking them to sabotage in a recent power outage.

The suspects were among nine staffers arrested in connection with claims of sabotaging electricity supply that affected most parts of the country for two consecutive days starting January 11.

A Kahawa Court on Wednesday ordered the release of the officials from custody after the prosecution said it has no evidence linking them to the incident.

Three others were charged with sabotage and neglect of the energy company’s infrastructure.

The suspects denied the charges before Kahawa Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache and were released on a Ksh1 million cash bail each or a bond of Ksh2 million each plus one surety.

Read: KPLC Pledges to Review its Infrastructure in All Parks After Electrocution of Rothschild Giraffes

“On diverse dates, being the employees of Kenya Power Company as the Acting General Manager Network Management, Manager Transmission Network Department and Second Assistant Engineer Transmission Department, willfully and unlawfully with intent to sabotage failed to maintain and reinforce the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage power lines used for the supply of electricity to citizens of the republic of Kenya,” the charge sheet read in part.

The suspects were arraigned in court last week where the court allowed the police to hold them for eight more days pending the conclusion of investigations into the incident that left businesses counting huge financial losses due to economic interruptions.

Read Also: 10 Kenya Power Officials Detained for Eight More Days Over Last Week’s Power Outage

Kenya Power had attributed the power blackouts to vandalism of four towers on the Nairobi- Kiambere high voltage transmission line.

On January 14, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) grilled 18 officials, among them five senior managers, over the collapse of the towers.

The 18 employees were interrogated in connection with alleged vandalism near the collapsed towers.

Read Also: Kenya Power Explains Cause of Power Outage Across the Country

The senior officials were specifically targeted as they are responsible for procuring high voltage lines for the national grid.

The five officials included General Manager in charge of Network Raphael Ndolo, Engineer George Korir Kipkoech, Major (Retired) Geoffrey Kigen Kipkurui, Peter Kithusia and Anthony Gathii Charamba.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...