6 Healthcare Workers Have Contracted COVID-19 In Wajir Since March

Six healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 since March in Wajir County, five have recovered while one succumbed.

According to a report by the County health department of Wajir, the healthcare workers had been on home-based care before one who had been tasked with capacity building of community health workers on the prevention and control of Covid-19 in rural areas succumbed.

Currently, Wajir County has recorded 36 positive COVID-19 cases after recording its first case in April. Ideally, 1,399 samples have so far been tested.

Speaking while receiving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations from the European Union (EU), Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi applauded the efforts of healthcare workers and medics in front lining the war on COVID-19 and sacrificing to cater to patients.

Read: 526 Healthcare Workers Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus – CAS Rashid Aman

“Despite the high risk posed by this virus, our health workers have been able to fight this disease head-on and we really appreciate their efforts,” said Governor Abdi.

He further urged people from his county to go for voluntary testing to flatten the curve and combat the spread of the virus.

“The more we test the more we will be able to get the true picture of the virus situation in our county,” he added.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 34,705. 585 patients succumbed to the virus while 20,644 have recovered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu