6 Arrested In Mombasa As Protests Over Theft Of COVID-19 Funds Turn Chaotic (Photos)

Protests in Mombasa over the theft of COVID-19 funds have turned chaotic as demonstrators engaged in running battles with police officers.

In pictures shared on social media, a number of demonstrators are captured swindled into police vehicles with teargas lobbied in the air.

According to social media reports, police are currently detaining 7 protesters who were arrested as the fracas ensued.

See more pictures of @NPSOfficial_KE's brutal arrest during a peaceful demo over #Covid19 funds. Mombasa residents are demanding accountability and transparency. #ArrestCovid19Thieves pic.twitter.com/PNjbGlDYcU — Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) (@MUHURIkenya) August 25, 2020

Look at how brutal police in Mombasa are disrupting a peaceful demo that is urging accountability, transparency over #covid19 funds.#ArrestCOVID19Thieves @OkoaMombasa pic.twitter.com/tW7hjbE9gv — Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) (@MUHURIkenya) August 25, 2020

In yet another incidence, the police are seen carrying clubs and dispersing residents who are running for their dear lives.

The protests commenced yesterday in Kisumu and Nakuru where lobby groups and anti-corruotion agencies came together to demand the arrest and prosecution of those found guilty in misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.

In Kisumu for instance, the protests were mainly peaceful with security agencies deployed to ensure calm.

Going by the slogan #Arrestcovid-19thieves, the groups also called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the nation on the allegations of the stolen funds as well as put up measures that will guarantee transparency and accountability until the culprits are brought to book.

"The President must involve anti-corruption and other oversight agencies in the national coordination committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic to steer comprehensive anti-graft measures that will prevent Covid-19 resources from further pilferage," they stated. Nakuru today. Power to the people.#ArrestCOVID19Thieves Nakuru protests#FreeVincentTanui! @MutemiWaKiama @almwinyi pic.twitter.com/BmGe8YG4Bd — Daisy Siongok (@dkale321) August 24, 2020