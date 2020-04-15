5G And Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Debunked

The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a host of conspiracy theories. One of the most common theories is that the new 5G technology has a direct hand in the rapid spread of the virus globally.

Believers and anti-5G theorists believe that the latest internet system will cause a host of illnesses directly and indirectly by weakening the human system

Celebrities and sports personalities have also been caught up in this web of conspiracy theories. Early last month, as the virus rummaged through Europe and the Western countries, popular singer Keri Hilson went on twitter to voice her opinion on the correlation between Covid-19 and the 5G system.

“5G was invented in…you guessed it- China,” Keri wrote. “It launched Nov. 1, 2019 in 50 Chinese cities with between 86,000-130,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019.”

Ms. Hilson went on an attempt to back up her claims but quickly met an online onslaught that put the matter to rest. Netizens did not buy her theories and the tweets and posts were quickly deleted.

Recently, British ex footballer who is a well-known conspiracy theorist had an interview with an online TV show where he claimed that there was a link between 5G and Covid-19.

“It poisons the cells, which get poisoned by technological electromagnetic fields,” he said. “The cells get poisoned. They release exosomes, as an immune response, and they test positive for Covid-19.” He then went ahead and said that Wuhan was the first city to roll out 5G, just before the Coronavirus outbreak.

Although conspiracy theories can be quite interesting, the facts may differ. Wuhan was a city among others in China that were the first to get equipped with 5G service. The other cities are Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, which are all bigger than Wuhan and have recorded fewer numbers of those affected by the pandemic.

Most importantly, there is no scientific evidence that 5G signals could affect human cells. Like many other devices, the technology relies on radio waves. The radiation is non-ionizing, meaning it cannot interfere with the DNA of cells. People are exposed to this kind of radiation on a daily basis.

5G also happens to operate at a higher frequency than 4G technology and therefore the waves are absorbed more superficially and do not get as far into the body. The World Health Organization (W.H.O) has found no evidence that 5G can adversely affect human health.

The fear of 5G is a reflection of the fear of cellular phones in the 2000s which turned out to be untrue. The Coronavirus pandemic has since hit the African continent where only 2 countries (South Africa and Lesotho) have rolled out 5G to a limited group of people.

Despite all the fact checks, many people are hell bent to link technology to the pandemic. However, the best thing you can do to avoid or stop it is follow the advice given; Stay home and sanitize to save lives.

