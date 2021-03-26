58 Arrested As Gov’t Cracks Down On Illegal Pharmacies In Coast

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has arrested at least 58 people as the crackdown on illegal pharmacies in the Coast intensified.

Taking to Twiter, the agency announced that 124 premises that have been operating as illegal pharmacies have also been closed down during the crackdown in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties.

Approximately 48 cartons of assorted medicines were also seized and in the custody of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

During the activity, 124 illegal pharmacies were closed down and 48 cartons of assorted medicines were seized, said Dr. Dominic Kariuki, Deputy Director, Inspectorate Surveillance and Enforcement https://t.co/2bpBAYTKTI — Pharmacy and Poisons (@ppbkenya) March 26, 2021

Read: Poisons Board Shuts 95 Pharmacies in Lower Eastern Crackdown

One doctor Kariuki who was arraigned and pleaded guilty was fined up to Sh40,000 or face up to 5 months imprisonment.

Ideally, the agency called on the courts to enhance fines for those found guilty of the offense in line with the fines in the amended Cap 244.

Further, the public is urged to use health safety codes displayed in registered pharmacies to verify their legality.

“PPB advises members of the public to use health safety codes displayed in registered pharmacy outlets to verify their legality. Send SMS free of charge to 21031,” reads the tweet.



@ppbkenya advises members of the public to use health safety codes displayed in registered pharmacy outlets to verify their legality. Send SMS free of charge to 21031. — Pharmacy and Poisons (@ppbkenya) March 26, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu