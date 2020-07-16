570 Covid-19 Patients Recover As Toll Shoots To 11,673

Coronavirus cases on Thursday jumped to 11,673 after 421 new infections were confirmed.

Speaking in Nakuru, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the newly detected infections were from a 3,895 sample size.

409 of the new infections are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners.

The new cases are of 297 are male while 124 are females, aged between 1 and 93 years.

On a positive note, 570 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours after making a full recovery. As a result, recoveries stand at 3,638.

512 of these patients were on home-based care while 58 others were receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Sadly, CS Kagwe announced the death of 8 patients. This brings the total number of fatalities to 217.

The health minister also noted that out of the 42 counties that have reported cases of Coronavirus, Nairobi is in the lead at 6,491 cases followed by Mombasa (1,783), Kiambu (640) and Nakuru coming at a distant ninth with only 155 cases presently.

Speaking on the personal responsibility issue, Kagwe said that most men have refused to wear masks hence the high number of infections among them.

“The release of people to go wherever they want was not because we did not expect the number of cases to go up; the president decided to do that because we believe that Kenyans have attained a level of care and understanding for this disease so that it is no longer necessary for the government to follow everybody around.”

Kenya has tested 230,096 samples since the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed back in March.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu