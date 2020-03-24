Here Is A List Of 57 Quarantine Facilities In Kenya

The current number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kenya is at 25, with more people reportedly set to be isolated.

Precautionary measures issued by the government in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus entail self-isolation and staying home in order to avoid gatherings.

On Monday, March 23, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reiterated that all passengers coming into the country between now and Wednesday, March 25, when all flights except cargo will be halted, must self-quarantine.

In the wake of COVID-19 menace, the only isolation facility was at the Mbagathi Hospital following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

On February 28, 2020, Uhuru ordered that the national isolation and treatment facility at Mbagathi be completed and ready to receive patients within seven days from the date thereof.

The ward was set up with key features and specifications necessary to deal with the virus and was fitted to hold up to 40 beds.

It was established that a perimeter fence was to be put up to separate the main hospital from the isolation ward for precaution purposes.

“It is a weighty issue and we have to take necessary steps to ensure everyone is aware of what will be happening within the premises,” Mbagathi Hospital Chairman George Osewe is quoted.

In the recent development, the Government has listed 57 places where Kenyans can be quarantined as the Country tries to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The list includes hotels, institutions and facilities with indications of the location, prices for accommodation and available rooms.

Here is the full list within Nairobi and Mombasa:

