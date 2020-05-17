Mombasa On The Spot As 57 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kenya Raising Tally To 887

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 887 after 57 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna said a total of 2,198 samples had been tested since the last update on Saturday.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Mombasa (35), Nairobi (17), Kajiado (3), Kwale (1) and Kitui (1).

The high number of cases in Mombasa raises fear over community spread of the contagious disease as the government continues to urge locals to adhere to directives from the Ministry of Health.

The 35 cases in the county are distributed in the following estates; Mvita (22), Likoni (4), Changamwe and Nyali have three cases each, Kisauni (2) and Jomvu one case.

In Nairobi, the 17 cases are distributed in the following estates; Kibra (9), a mandatory quarantine centre in Nairobi two cases, and Eastleigh two cases. Aga Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani have one case each.

At the same time, the number of recoveries rose to 313 after 12 patients tested negative and were discharged from hospital.

Oguna further stated that 12 truck drivers from neighbouring country Tanzania also tested positive for the virus and were all denied entry into the country.

11 of the truck drivers tested positive at Lunga Lunga Border and one at Taveta Border.

So far Kenya has tested 43,712 samples.

