56-year-old Man Arrested After Sitting KCSE Exam For Candidate In Nandi

A 56-year-old man was arrested in Nandi County after having sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Exams (KCSE) on behalf of a candidate.

According to police reports, the man identified as Geoffrey Rono impersonated the candidate Cleophas Kavulavu at Ndurio Secondary School which is against the exam regulations.

Nandi Deputy Commissioner, John Tanuiconfirmed the incident adding that the 56-year-old had already sat for the English Paper 1 before he was arrested.

“He was arrested while preparing for another exam and we had to wait for him to send for his ID Card from home. That was when we noted he was impersonating a candidate,” Tanui said.

In a different account of events in Migori County, four KCSE candidates delivered on the eve of the start of national examinations.

Two of the candidates were from Suna East sub-county while the other two were from Kuria East.

A total of 20,727 candidates are expected to sit the examinations in 298 centres across the county as the exams commenced on Friday.

In the State of the Nation address yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued stringent containment measures for five counties that have been marked as disease-infected areas.

All learning in tertiary institutions was suspended as students were ordered to go back home until further notice.

