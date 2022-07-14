550 Women Sue Uber Over Assault Claims

A group of women in the US are suing ride-hailing taxi app Uber over a wide range complaints. The 550 women filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in a US court over cases of kidnapping, sexual assaults, sexual battery, rape, stalking, and harassment by Uber drivers.

The complaint filed by Slater Slater Schulman firm states that the assaults transpired across several US states. At least 150 other potential cases are also being looked into. Uber declined to comment on the issue, despite their hard stance against assault.

“Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously,” Uber told the BBC.

“There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work.”

The complaint cited Uber’s 2014 safety report which shows that the company was already aware of the cases but had not taken action.

“Nevertheless, in the eight years since, sexual predators driving for Uber have continued to attack passengers, including the plaintiffs whose claims were alleged in today’s action,” they wrote.

The ride-hailing titan’s second safety report, which covered the years 2019 and 2020, was released about two weeks ago.

According to the report, the taxi-app received at least 3,824 claims with the most serious types of sexual assault cases mentioned including rape and “non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part,”

