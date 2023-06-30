55 Dead Following Fatal Accident At Londiani Junction

At least 55 people have died following a fatal accident at Londiani junction, Kericho.

It is said that a truck veered off the road and ran over pedestrians and business people on the roadside.

The truck also rammed into parked vehicles.

According to Londiani OCPD Agnes Kunga, rescue operations are underway.

60 victims have been rushed to Londiani, Kericho and Nakuru hospitals.

More follows

