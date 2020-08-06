538 More Test Positive For COVID-19, Toll Jumps to 24,411

Kenya has confirmed 538 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours after testing 6,195 samples.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said that total has risen to 24,411.

Of the new cases, 516 were Kenyans while 22 were foreigners.

In terms of gender, 333 were male and 205 were female, all aged between 2 and 85 years.

Unfortunately, 8 patients succumbed to the disease, raising the number of fatalities to 399.

According to Dr Aman, six of the deceased persons had underlying health issues.

He also noted that 514 more patients have recovered; 431 were on the home-based isolation programme while 83 were in various hospitals.

As a result, the total number of recoveries have crossed the 10,000 mark. So far, 10,444 people have recovered since the index case was reported in March.

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, Dr Aman said that infected infants are largely asymptomatic or show mild disease and recover rapidly.

Breast milk, he said, is the best source of immunity for the infants.

“Transmission of this virus via breast milk is highly unlikely. Research has shown that the benefits of breast milk substantially outweigh the potential risks for Covid-19 transmission,” he said.

