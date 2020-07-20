526 Healthcare Workers Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus – CAS Rashid Aman

Health CAS Rashid Aman has indicated that so far 526 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings at Afya house, Aman indicated that medics and healthcare workers are as much affected while emphasizing the need to heed on the government directives to flatten the curve.

“We are looking at 526 healthcare workers that have turned positive for the virus,” Aman said.

The country has also recorded the highest number of fatalities as 19 have succumbed while 418 have tested positive. Tally for COVID-19 now stands at 13,771.

As of May, 34 healthcare workers had tested positive for the deadly virus according to statistics issued by Health Director-General Patrick Amoth. The number has however shot in hundreds in two months.

Consequently, in the recent past, health workers have come out guns blazing accusing the Health Ministry of supplying them with sub-standard protective gears hence exposing them to the risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19.

For instance, approximately four health workers have succumbed to COVID-19 according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) chairperson Samuel Oroko.

First was Dr Adisa Lugaliki who died while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

“We emphasize that the compensation package for health workers must be implemented. It is not a request. It is a demand that health care workers are protected or they will choose other options including staying in their own houses,” Mr Oroko said. His sentiments were echoed by KMPDU acting secretary-general Chibanzi Mwachonda who said that the government should make it their responsibility to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). “The death of one of our own injures our morale,” Mwachonda said.

