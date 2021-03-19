52 Witnesses Set To Testify Against Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich

The prosecution has lined up 52 witnesses in the Arror and Kimwarer Dam case.

The witnesses are set to testify against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich who is accused of aiding a Sh11 billion irregular offshore payment to an Italian insurance firm, SACE, entangled in a suspect loan deal to finance the construction of the dams.

On Friday, during the pre trial hearing, the defense team asked the court to compel the DPP and DCI to reveal the findings of a trip made to Italy in connection with the case.

“We want the investigative report from the Italian insurance company called Sace,” lawyer Katwa Kigen said.

But the prosecution led by Ali Taib, told the court that full disclosure on the matter had been maintained.

“I’m not in a position to supply documents about such trips, but since they seem to be having information about alleged trips that have no relevance they are free to produce that evidence during the trial,” Taib told the court.

State lawyers also denied that DPP Noordin Haji made a trip to Italy.

“We are assuring the court that the DPP has made full disclosure but because we are two separate institution and if there’s anything else we will make sure that we disclose before we come back,” prosecutor Alexander Muteti said.

“The DPP does not engage in investigation he’s duty is to prosecute.”

Trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti will issue directions on April 23.

