52 Senators Vote in Support of BBI Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga allies on Tuesday passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (BBI) in the senate.

52 of the 67 senators voted in favour of the bill with only 12 voting No.

One senator abstained from the vote while two did not participate.

The debate resumed after three weeks of debate characterized by calls to amend the document.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, however, ruled out amendments to the Bill, saying members will either vote for the Bill as a whole and not a particular clause.

Senators, Lusaka said, will either vote yes, no or abstain.

