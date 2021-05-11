in NEWS

52 Senators Vote in Support of BBI Bill

bbi bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga allies on Tuesday passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (BBI) in the senate.

52 of the 67 senators voted in favour of the bill with only 12 voting No.

One senator abstained from the vote while two did not participate.

The debate resumed after three weeks of debate characterized by calls to amend the document.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, however, ruled out amendments to the Bill, saying members will either vote for the Bill as a whole and not a particular clause.

Senators, Lusaka said, will either vote yes, no or abstain.

more follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

BBIConstitution Amendment Bill 2020Senate

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook Starts Testing Live Audio Rooms in Taiwan
supersport, euro 2021 games

SuperSport to Air Live Tokyo Olympics, EURO 2021 Games