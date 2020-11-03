52 Kolanya High School Students Test Positive For Covid-19

52 students at Salvation Army Kolanya Boys High School in Busia County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The students are among 60 people including six teachers and two support staff members who tested positive for the disease from 100 samples collected from the school.

Speaking to members of the press on Tuesday at Busia County Headquarters, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said the positive cases have been isolated within the school and medical staff deployed to manage them.

The county boss said the rest of the school fraternity has been quarantined within the institution.

He revealed that the County has so far reported a total of 1,683 positive cases out of 75,564 tests carried out.:

The latest comes just days after 10 more students tested positive for Covid-19 at Maranda High School.

The two schools are among a number of learning institutions that have reported Covid-19 cases since schools reopened on October 12 for Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8 and Form 4 learners as the country continues to witness a surge.

Tononoka Secondary Principal Mohammed Khamis, whose school reported several cases, succumbed to the respiratory disease last week.

Despite the rising numbers, Health Cabinet Secretary George Magoha recently said the government won’t close schools but will come up with better ways of dealing with the Covid-19 situation in schools.

