51 More People In Kenya Test Positive For Covid-19, Tally Jumps To 963

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya rose to 963 on Tuesday after 51 more people tested positive.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 1,933 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, 19 are females and 32 are males aged between 2 years and 63 years.

Of Kenya’s total Covid-19 numbers, Nairobi has 470 cases and Mombasa 331 cases.

The CS noted that the total number of active cases in the country stands at 555.

22 people have been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours. This brings the number of people who have survived the disease to 358.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities remains at 50.

Mombasa leads with 27 fatalities, Nairobi 20 and one each in Siaya, Kiambu and Bomet counties.

In his address, CS Kagwe noted that most of the deaths in Mombasa occurred at home.

The CS appealed to Kenyans to take their kin to hospital if they feel unwell.

At the same time, Kagwe pointed out that the number of cases confirmed in the Kenya-Tanzania border is worrying.

The CS said that out of the 214 people tested on the Namanga and Isibania border points of entry, 182 were foreigners with Tanzanians being the majority. They were denied entry into Kenya.

Tanzanian authorities have been accused of not taking the fight against the contagious disease seriously. Despite countries in the East African community putting stringent measures to contain the spread of the disease, it’s business as usual in the country.

Kagwe encouraged Nyumba Kumi activities in the border points of entry as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

