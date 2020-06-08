5000 Fans Attend Friendly Match Involving Yanga SC In Tanzania

Preparations ahead of football resumption in Tanzania heightened over the weekend with the country’s most decorated club Yanga SC staging a friendly match in Dar.

Ligi Kuu, Tanzania’s top flight, is scheduled to re-start on Saturday after the government announced lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, including mass gatherings, starting this month.

The league like most across the world was stopped in March to help curb spread of the deadly virus amongst spectators and other actors.

Yanga, who still have a slim chance of winning the league, lost 3-0 to KMC in the build up match played at Uhuru Stadium, Dar and watched by estimated 5k fans on Sunday.

Full time : Yanga 0 – 3 KMC#YangaVsKMC — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) June 7, 2020

Ligi Kuu was the first in Africa to announce plans to resume action; most leagues within the continent, including the Kenyan Premier League have cancelled their seasons.

In Europe, Germany’s Bundesliga resumed, but without fans.

English Premier League is also set to return on June 17 but under similar conditions.

Tanzania government stopped announcing COVID-19 statistics in April with President John Pombe Magufuli claiming they have managed to contain the pandemic with the help of God.

