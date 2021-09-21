in NEWS

50 Students Hospitalised after Night Fire at Ofafa Jericho High School

A total of 50 students of Ofafa Jericho High School were on Monday night rushed to hospital after a fire incident.

The inferno broke out in one of the dormitories in the school at around 7pm.

A report from Jogoo Police Station indicated that the students inhaled carbon monoxide while trying to salvage their property.

Some of the victims were taken to Metropolitan hospital in Buru Buru where they received first aid before they were transferred to other hospitals. They are all in stable condition.

The students lost their beddings and other personal effects during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

