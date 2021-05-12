5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Showmax and DStv Subscriptions

MultiChoice’s online subscription video on demand service, Showmax was the first over-the-top platform in Africa to offer sports, local content, live stream news and FTA channels on the Showmax Pro service.

In addition, Showmax subscribers get the best of HBO as well as numerous award-winning movies, series and kids’ shows from international distributors.

Here’s what you get on Showmax and how to make the most of it.

Add Showmax to your DStv bill: With the Showmax add to bill functionality available on the MyDStv App, DStv customers can now add Showmax to their active DStv account, making it easy for customers to access and pay for Showmax with one monthly bill. Premium subscribers who add Showmax to their DStv bill get Showmax as an add-on and do not need to pay for it. Customers on Compact Plus and Compact get 50% off their monthly payment when they add Showmax to their DStv bill.

Get Showmax Pro: Showmax bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news, live sports streaming from SuperSport and free-to-air local channels offering you one-stop entertainment at an affordable price. Live sport featured on Showmax Pro includes all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. Showmax Pro is available on mobile for Sh1050 per month and on web for Sh2100.

More entertainment with the best of HBO: Entertainment on Showmax includes the best of HBO as well as numerous award-winning movies, series and kids’ shows from international distributors. Starting May, action movies fans will be spoilt for choice with the new movie line-up. There are also brand-new international series to enjoy, including HBO’s Run, starring Merrit Wever and Domhnall Gleeson and a reboot of The L-Word, as well as new seasons of hilarious “I’m Sorry” and fantasy series “The Magicians”. The whole Fast & Furious saga is streaming, as well as all the Jason Bourne movies. If your taste turns to horror, also watch the entire Purge series – if you dare. Then, enjoy the latest local movies.

Watch the best of local Content – First to Showmax: Hyper-local content remains a key strategic differentiator for MultiChoice Group. We now have all the award-winning shows that celebrate our local Kenyan stories and tell our stories like only we can. Showmax has the biggest slate of Originals coming up this year, including the first Kenyan Original, Crime & Justice which is about to conclude Season 1.

Watch Showmax on your Explora: DStv Explora Customers with internet can watch Showmax on their decoders when they connect their Explora to the internet. On the DStv Explora, you can access the biggest library of box sets of the best international and local TV series in Africa on Showmax at the touch of a button.

