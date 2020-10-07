5 Succumb, 321 Test Positive For COVID-19

Kenya has announced 321 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,342. The virus caseload in the country is now at 39,907.

Of the new positive cases, 309 were Kenyans while 12 were foreigners. Ultimately, the youngest to have contracted the virus is a 9-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 88 years.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health further announced 5 deaths bringing the tally for fatalities to 748.

On a better note, 4,328 have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 31,659.

Out of the recoveries, 4,222 were discharged from the home-based care program while 106 were from various health facilities.

More Follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu